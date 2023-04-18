GRANGEVILLE — Researchers from Boise State University will be visiting the Grangeville Centennial Library on April 19 to ask area residents a variety of questions, including the following:
• How you access the internet; challenges to accessing the internet; what devices you use; affordability of your internet service; and availability of technical support.
BSU and the library are working for the State of Idaho on a plan to improve internet access for everyone. If you’d like to help out by sharing your experience, attend the focus group.
To register, visit www.boisestate.edu/sps-ipi/digital-access/ or call 208-426-4530. Light refreshments provided. (Walk-ins also welcome).
The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. (choose one) at the Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W North St, Grangeville. Participants must be 18 years or older to participate.
