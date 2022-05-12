MT. IDAHO — “I’m sorry — I didn’t notice you,” Teri Adams Wassmuth looked at her husband, Shawn, shaking her head.
“She was a pompom girl — a senior. I was a 5’1”, 86-pound freshman,” he laughed. “I was looking up at her, and she couldn’t see me.”
Though the two attended Grangeville High School together, only one of them knew what the future would hold.
“I knew I’d marry her,” Shawn said.
It was Father’s Day weekend years later, in 1997, when they reconnected. The rest is history. Now, the couple has been married 24 years, has two grown sons, Zach and Keith, who are each married with their own families, bringing four grandchildren to the mix.
“It’s wonderful when everyone gathers in our home,” Teri said. The Wassmuths enlarged their kitchen, including a large kitchen island Shawn made, because “Everyone always ends up gathering in the kitchen, no matter what. And we love to entertain.”
Not only have they worked to make their home a comfortable, unique meeting place, but their sons have also worked throughout the years to help make the home what it is.
Shawn grew up in Grangeville, spending much of his time at the home he and Teri currently own, formerly owned by his grandparents. Time outside and in the woods was where he thrived. Teri grew up in the woods and in logging camps where her father worked. The marriage of these backgrounds has given the couple a charming, complementary, rustic-meets-functional style to their home that they continue to implement and improve upon.
As the couple prepares to retire from their traditional jobs within the next year or two, Shawn will now share his talents by building projects for others on a part-time basis.
Call Shawn at 509-953-4442, or e-mail shawnwassmuth66@gmail.com
