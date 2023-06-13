Items for outdoor excursions Jun 13, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save · Water bottle· Sunscreen· Sunglasses· Hat or visor· Good walking shoes· Binoculars· Writing/drawing journal· Camera (preferably not a phone, to avoid distractions) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Articles'The state line is an imaginary line:' Greater Idaho wins over 12th Oregon countyEvelyn R. Sanderson, 60Idaho County Commissioners: Airport, land use discussedPrairie, Salmon River celebrate graduatesBody found in Clearwater RiverArraignment set in felony statutory rape caseGuest Opinion: Property values: Many factors affect real estate marketIdaho County District CourtRobert Paul Aiken, Sr., 76Dispatch Log: ICSO, GPD, CPD Featured Advertiser Solberg Agency Bulletin Latest News ‘Best day ever!’ describes CVE Field Day Davidson serves as White Bird Rodeo Queen Shuck is White Bird Days, Rodeo grand marshal Grangeville, CV celebrate graduates Man rescued from partially submerged car Tempus Fugit Dispatch Logs: ICSO, GPD, CPD White Bird Rodeo is a labor of love for the Bakers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.