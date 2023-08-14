Jill Bruegeman

1. What is the best thing about 4-H?
Kids learn so many practical life skills. From public speaking, giving demonstrations, to record keeping, these are skills that they will continue to use for the rest of their life.
2. What do you hope to offer the Idaho County 4-H, what legacy do you hope to leave?
We have a very strong 4-H program in this county. I hope to just have it continue to be a staple in our communities.
3 What is the best thing about growing up in Idaho County?
The small-town atmosphere, and everybody knows everybody. Some people hate that about rural areas, but to me they are a blessing. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else! For instance: you can run into your local vet at the store, and they ask you about your dog and they call her by name. Each one of our little communities in this county is amazing. They all come together and support people in need or to teach a young 4-H’er a new skill. We have about 100 volunteers who donate their time and talent to teaching these kids, and somehow year after year we never run short of volunteers. Our volunteers care and want to see these kids succeed.
4. What are some of the most unique projects Idaho County has to offer?
Personally, I think all of our projects are great; from sewing to raising an animal and everything in between. Some of the fun projects most people don’t think about are: survival, shooting sports, Dutch oven cooking, beekeeping, welding, and vet science.
5. What do you hope to accomplish at the fair, and during the year in general?
I currently hold our office record for the most pieces of pie eaten in a day at the fair… . I hope to continue that tradition. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned marionberry pie at the fair. In all seriousness, I just want the fair and the year to go smoothly, and for everybody to have a great experience! Susie Heckman ran this program so tremendously well all these years, I just want that expectation to continue.
