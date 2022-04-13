GRANGEVILLE — Judges have been chosen for the Central Idaho Art Association spring show, set for April 21-23. Liz Clark will judge fine arts and Kristy DeYoung will judge photography.
Clark has been an Idaho resident since 1983. She hails from New York and received her art education from the College of New Rochelle and Columbia in fine arts and education. She works in watercolor, acrylics, oils as well as chalks. Her art career incorporated designing and building signs, displays and promotional materials. Early in her career she worked at a New York City advertising agency, while also painting sets, signs, murals for Bloomingdales. She worked on the editorial staff at Progressive Architecture Magazine.
Her background includes working in the Peace Corps in Brazil, teaching art in the Bronx, co-owning a soup and salad business in Seattle and a Little Bread Company in Salt Lake City. She built the Grangeville Gem Signs business and now looks toward retirement and metal working art.
DeYoung hails from Kamiah and has been a serious photographer the past 16 years. She is mainly self-taught, but has taken a few college photography courses. She began by photographing horses, then eventually branched out to other subjects. She states, “I like capturing personality and spirit.” She has been a past instructor presenting classes geared toward familiarization with various cameras, camera equipment and lenses. She focuses on the editing features of the cameras as well as editing features in computer photo programs.
Her photography background includes volunteer work for the United States Forest Service documenting the fire lookouts on the San Bernardino National Forest in southern California and photographing public events. The Forest Service webpage includes her photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.