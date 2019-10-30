Judy Hauger began her career at The Idaho County Free Press the same year Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as the 40th president of the United States. As the newspaper’s graphic designer and production expert, Judy has a hand in every Free Press project. She says her favorites are "Lorie Palmer’s heartwarming features".

