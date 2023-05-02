WHITE BIRD — The 28th annual “Just For The Hill Of It” bike challenge is coming again on June 3. The due date for registrations is Thursday, May 4. This is a challenging bike ride from Hammer Creek Campground through the town of White Bird and up the old Highway 95, following the switchbacks to the top of White Bird Grade. It is a challenge, but also a lot of fun for those who love riding bikes. The proceeds of the bike ride go to support the Syringa Hospital & Clinics Hospice program. For information, contact Tara or Cindy at 208-983-8550.
