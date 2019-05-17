The Kamiah Hotel Bar & Grill, located at 501 4th St. in Kamiah, features food, drinks, games, live music and a covered patio. Check out the Kamiah Hotel's Facebook page or website for the music schedule.
The Kamiah Hotel is open Monday and Tuesday from 3 pm. to close and Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to close. Reservations are suggested for large parties: 208-935-0545.
