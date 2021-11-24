Thanksgiving pies photo

Thanksgiving pies.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Ingredients

∙1 (9 inch) pie crust pastry

∙1 cup light corn syrup

∙1 cup white sugar

∙4 eggs

∙1-¼ cups chocolate chips

∙1 cup chopped pecans

∙½ cup butter, melted

∙2 tablespoons bourbon (optional)

∙1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Press pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate.

Step 2: Beat corn syrup, white sugar, and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer on low speed until well blended; stir in chocolate chips, pecans, butter, bourbon, and vanilla extract. Pour mixture into the prepared pie crust.

Step 3: Bake in the preheated oven until set, 45 to 50 minutes.

Step 4: Cool at least 30 minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or plain. Pie is rich, so consider small pieces.

