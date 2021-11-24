Ingredients
∙1 (9 inch) pie crust pastry
∙1 cup light corn syrup
∙1 cup white sugar
∙4 eggs
∙1-¼ cups chocolate chips
∙1 cup chopped pecans
∙½ cup butter, melted
∙2 tablespoons bourbon (optional)
∙1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Press pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate.
Step 2: Beat corn syrup, white sugar, and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer on low speed until well blended; stir in chocolate chips, pecans, butter, bourbon, and vanilla extract. Pour mixture into the prepared pie crust.
Step 3: Bake in the preheated oven until set, 45 to 50 minutes.
Step 4: Cool at least 30 minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or plain. Pie is rich, so consider small pieces.
