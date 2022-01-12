RIGGINS — Fritz Kettenburg retired Dec. 31 from the “City Can Collecting Service,” after more than 26 years at the wheel. Fritz has volunteered his time to collect, crush and transport all the donated aluminum cans from the drop-off bin behind the Riggins City Hall to the recycling center in Lewiston. All proceeds have gone to the Ambulance Replacement Fund, which is used to help pay for the new ambulances. Last year, grant funding paid for most of the new ambulance, while this fund provided more than $38,000 to cover the balance due. Now, that is a lot of time and energy spent crushing cans, but what a difference Fritz’s efforts have made for the Riggins community. Congratulations and enjoy your retirement, Fritz. Cans will continue to be collected in the “Can Cage” behind Riggins City Hall.
