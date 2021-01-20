- Colorado ranked the top state in the nation for housing assistance from 2018 to 2019.
- Connecticut saw a 23.6 percent decline in homelessness from 2018 to 2019.
- In 2019, it was estimated that nearly 568,000 were experiencing homelessness.
- As of November 2020, 10.74 million Americans are unemployed.
- Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama all had the lowest counts of total homeless per 10k in 2019.
- New York, Hawaii and California have the most homeless per 10,000 people.
