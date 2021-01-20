  • Colorado ranked the top state in the nation for housing assistance from 2018 to 2019.
  • Connecticut saw a 23.6 percent decline in homelessness from 2018 to 2019.
  • In 2019, it was estimated that nearly 568,000 were experiencing homelessness.
  • As of November 2020, 10.74 million Americans are unemployed.
  • Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama all had the lowest counts of total homeless per 10k in 2019.
  • New York, Hawaii and California have the most homeless per 10,000 people.
