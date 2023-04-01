KOOSKIA — With a population of around 600, Kooskia doesn’t have very many community-based events and groups within itself. One of the community events that attracts people from throughout the region is the Kooskia summer Farmers’ Market, where anyone can come see what the farmers, quilters, painters, and more have to offer.
Organizer Melissa Knapton runs both the local market and her own successful microgreen business.
“It’s brought the community together,” Knapton commented.
Knapton and her family, husband Brandon and daughters Madelynn, 23, and Emma, 19, lived in Middleton, Idaho, before moving to Kooskia in 2015 after Brandon was hired to work with the Forest Service. Madelynn works for the Forest Service, as well, and Emma is a student at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, and will graduate in 2025.
Knapton had gardened for other people, and was a personal trainer, working for Freedom Fitness, a gym in Kamiah for four years before it closed down. She now hosts a weightlifting Zoom class every Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. The class is $35 a month.
“I have anywhere from two to seven people in a class; I send them the link and they hop on. I do the workout as well,” Knapton said.
Knapton had always been interested in gardening, and the health and wellness aspect of it. She joined a garden club, which made her learn more about the community, and their need for produce.
“It’s not easy to get ahold of fresh products around here. This area is a food desert,” Knapton explained.
Knapton knew that she wanted to garden, and this was a chance to garden and sell her products to those who need them.
“I thought ‘hey, people need healthy food and those resources,’ and that’s when I started the Farmers’ Market,” Knapton explained. “I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, but I know it had to do with having my own farm and gardening.”
Knapton started the Farmer’s Market in 2017, and it quickly became a success. It runs every Thursday from June to September at Kooskia City Park.
“There’s so many artistic people in the area, and produce growers, so I just wanted to bring those people out and together, offering a service to the community,” Knapton said. “And it really brings the community together.”
Her daughter, Emma, has occasionally accompanied her at the market, selling her own homemade items, as well.
“Emma is like my sidekick; she knows a lot about the microgreens, as well,” Knapton said.
At the same time, Knapton also started her own business, growing and selling microgreens and other vegetables. She named it Ten Blue Bird Acres.
“I’ve always kinda been into growing my own food, and in order to grow something year-round, I chose microgreens. So then I thought I could sell those at the Farmers’ Market,” Knapton remarked.
Microgreens are vegetable greens harvested just after the cotyledon leaves have developed with one set of true leaves. They will grow to one to three inches tall, and only take about 10 to 12 days to reach completion. Microgreens can be grown indoors or outdoors, with Knapton choosing to grow hers indoors. “It’s more climate controlled, you don’t have bug issues or worrying about rodents,” Knapton explained.
One of the reasons why microgreens are so popular is their nutrient level, which has been found to be 40 times more than their fully grown counterparts.
“They have found that the most nutrition is within the first two weeks, and the older they get the less nutritious they get,” Knapton described.
Knapton has a growing station in the downstairs part of her house, complete with multiple racks and grow lights. She grows them inside, and then transplants them into the high tunnel, which is a structure covered in plastic that allows growers to increase production of certain crops, grow some crops that could not otherwise be grown in their area, and extend the growing season.
Knapton also explained that her main focus is “greens, such as lettuce, baby greens, spinach, that sort of thing. I also do other vegetables like tomatoes and peppers.” She also said that this last year she started growing fresh cut flowers.
Knapton has recently bought a freeze dryer, and has been freeze drying her microgreens and other vegetables, even making mini freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches. Unlike dehydrating, freeze drying keeps all the nutrients, enhancing the flavor and letting them last for around a year. The freeze-dried microgreens can be used in smoothies and, according to Knapton, is the pure form of the very popular greens powder.
“It’s neat because you know where your food is coming from, and you don’t have any chemicals.” Knapton commented.
Knapton’s business has expanded beyond Kooskia’s Farmers’ Market. She has also sold at the Moscow and Grangeville Farmer’s Markets, and just recently started selling her microgreen boxes at the Moscow Co-op, which is a health and organic food store. Knapton has also sold her greens for three years to Flying B Ranch, a guided hunting and fishing lodge located just outside of Kamiah.
Knapton also has an online website, tenbluebirdacres.com, where people can buy microgreen kits and seeds.
When asked how business has been so far, Knapton replied “It’s been going really good. I do free deliveries once a week on Thursdays.”
Knapton is also apart of the Idaho Farmers’ Market Association (IFMA), which is a statewide, member-based association created to bring together resources and expertise from around the state to help farmers markets in Idaho thrive.
“We are a board that helps other armers’ markets succeed. They come to us for resources, how to get their farmer’s markets started, and all kinds of avenues and laws that you don’t know when you first start,” Knapton explained.
IFMA is a volunteer board, and they meet once a month online to discuss how to make the association better for the markets. Members pay an annual fee to use IFMA’s resources, such as grants that the board finds for them. One of the resources that Knapton hopes to start implementing in Kooskia’s Farmers’ Market is offering food stamps to be used on local produce sold in farmers’ markets.
“They can come in and get their nutritional veggies and pay with their food stamps,” Knapton explained.
Knapton has big plans for the future of Ten Blue Acres. She plans on trying to get the word out, which is harder in such a small town. Most of her customers are from the Farmer’s Market and from word of mouth. This also brings some troubles with sending out microgreens to those who want them in different states. “We make a microgreen kit, and that has been sold out of state and online. But the fresh microgreens are so fragile, you can’t ship them everywhere.” Knapton explained. Being so far away from cities forces Knapton to travel really far.
Knapton hopes to one day sell her microgreens and other products in the local grocery stores.
Knapton is also planning on hosting a small Farm to Table dinner in the summer for a few people. If all goes well, she wants to up the scale and host a huge event every year. “It will be dinner once or twice a year, and I’ll have all my customers come out and I’ll cook for them. Everything’s gonna be fresh from the garden,” Knapton explained.
Knapton is also partnering this upcoming season with Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). This program is where farmer offers a certain number of “shares” to the public. Typically the share consists of a box of vegetables, but other farm products may be included. Interested consumers purchase a share and in return receive a box of seasonal produce each week throughout the farming season.
“I’m gonna grow this for you and you’re gonna pay this for me,” Knapton commented.
Knapton is planning on continuing with the microgreens and the markets until she physically cannot anymore.
“I hope to expand this to grow more. We are also planning on putting a greenhouse closer to the back of the house so I can move plants out there. We also just bought a tractor, so we’re gonna till and expand the garden this season,” Knapton mentioned. “We hope to stay in the area and retire here.”
If you are interested in buying farm fresh greens, visit tenbluebirdacres.com, their Facebook and Instagram page, or call at 208-739-1602.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.