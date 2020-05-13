KYRA board statement on the Central Idaho League cancellation
(May 5) The Central Idaho League (CIL) voted to cancel league play for 2020 due to Covid-19 related issues. The CIL governs Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken (live arm). Kamiah Youth Recreation Association (KYRA) manages our Cal Ripken league as part of the CIL. Machine Pitch and tee ball fall under KYRA alone and our board voted to cancel those leagues as well.
This was a very difficult decision for all involved, and it was not made lightly. Most of the KYRA board members have kids who play baseball so rest assured that your interests as parents were well represented. Aside from the obvious concerns involving the virus itself, playing baseball while abiding by the Governor's reopening plan was going to be almost impossible. Play would not be able to begin until at least mid-June at the earliest. There are also major liability issues related to Covid-19 that exist for all youth sports organizations that are currently unresolved. Some of you may disagree with this decision, but it was made in the best interest of the community at this time.
KYRO statement on the Central Idaho League cancellation
The Central Idaho League board met on May 4 to discuss the possibility of holding spring/summer youth baseball/softball this year. After getting input from all communities, discussing field availability with local officials and weighing all the options/outcomes, it was decided to not have a sanctioned season this year. With this decision in mind, KYRO will not be conducting any youth spring sports in 2020. This includes tee ball, machine pitch, Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball and girls softball.
It's unfortunate, but logistically it just isn't feasible at this time. We hope to be back up and running for fall football and cheerleading and will keep you posted as that time approaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.