Another fairgrounds improvement the general public will notice right away is the new performance stage.
“This replaces the gazebo that was graciously donated by the Idaho County Bicentennial Committee,” McIntire said.
The circular wooden-floor gazebo has served for years as the fairground’s performance centerpiece. However, it had deteriorated to where its wood structure had rotted at the base. And then, spring flooding this year damaged it to the point beyond repair.
The new, larger rectangular stage will better accommodate performers, and have an improved electrical and lighting system than the prior structure, she said. The 20-by-24-foot structure has a steel frame and cement floor. Its $15,000 cost was partially funded by insurance, with the fair board paying the balance.
Fair maintenance man, Rusty Lorentz, has been busy completing the structure – which will include three wooden benches -- that is set to be ready for the August event.
