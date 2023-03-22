Congratulations Leighton, our own Salmon River NFL football player. “Dallas Cowboys signed LB Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year deal Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Cowboys made it a priority to keep their talent in Dallas before going outside additions…. Vander Esch is back. The Cowboys have succeeded in keeping their top talent on the roster including Leighton Vander Esch, one of their top defenders. Vander Esch has been a key cog in the Cowboys defense since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.” – Cowboyswire.com

For information on his signing, go to cowboyswire.com

