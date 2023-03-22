Congratulations Leighton, our own Salmon River NFL football player. “Dallas Cowboys signed LB Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year deal Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Cowboys made it a priority to keep their talent in Dallas before going outside additions…. Vander Esch is back. The Cowboys have succeeded in keeping their top talent on the roster including Leighton Vander Esch, one of their top defenders. Vander Esch has been a key cog in the Cowboys defense since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.” – Cowboyswire.com
For information on his signing, go to cowboyswire.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.