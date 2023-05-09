For the second year in a row, Leighton took home the #RaliantDerby crown at the Home Run Derby. Overall, the team raised $85,500 for the Salvation Army of North Texas. From DallasCowboys.com: “If the next baseball movie in Hollywood is looking for someone to star as a lean, mean, home run hitting machine – it might be worth their time to give Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch a call to be their lead man. All kidding aside, you likely won’t see Vander Esch starring in a remake of The Natural anytime soon, but he did his best impression at the 10th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday night at Riders Park in Frisco by smashing 10 homers, raising $17,000 for the charity himself.”
