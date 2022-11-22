“There are a lot of speculations and rumors circulating about the asbestos situation I would like to address. In September, a water pipe failed in the concession stand. The flooding that occurred damaged the gym floor. The district’s insurance company was called, and they arranged for contractors and an insurance representative to inspect the floor, which included cutting samples of the floor. The contractors and insurance company determined that the floor was a total loss, and our maintenance staff was cleared to begin demolition.
During the demolition, another district employee recognized the mastic/adhesive that was below the flooring as a substance that possibly held asbestos. Testing was conducted and it was determined positive for asbestos. All demolition was ceased, and the insurance company took over the process to hire an abatement contractor and conduct more aggressive testing. We then decided to close the main building until the test results determined the building is safe for staff and students. The testing has shown minimal asbestos fibers in the boys’ locker room. The air quality tests were all clean building-wide.
The results have been shared with the EPA and they determined the correct measures have been taken and cleaning will be minimized. The hallway and bathrooms will need to be cleaned by the abatement team starting this weekend. Once cleaning is complete, we will be back in the main building on Monday, Nov. 28. The gym and locker rooms will be another phase of the cleaning process. We will keep you updated as information is made available to us. If you have any questions, contact me. Sincerely, Trisha Simonson Salmon River JSD Superintendent, simonsont@jsd243.org, 208-630-6027.”
