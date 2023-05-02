RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 will hold its annual school levy Tuesday, May 16, to vote on a maintenance and operations levy of $495,000. It will cost $172.52, down from $233, of the assessed value of your property, minus the homeowner’s exemption. Last year’s levy will end June 30, 2023. Voting locations are Salmon River Heritage Center or Canyon Pines RV Park, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Ballots are mailed to all Adams County voters and some of Idaho County’s north voters. For voter registration information, visit the Idaho County website:https://idahocounty.org/clerk-auditor/election-information/voter-registration-and-faq/. For questions, contact superintendent Trish Simonson at simonsont@jsd243.org, business manager Michelle Hollon at hollonm@jsd243.org or call 208-630-6027.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.