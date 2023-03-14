Lewis County Title

Tel: 208-937-2621

Cell: 208-791-2217

Fax: 208-620-2376

Service@LewisCountyTitle.US

www.LewisCountyTitle.us

Nezperce, ID 83543

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments