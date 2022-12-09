Who doesn’t love a snowman? Especially from the comfort of your own warm and toasty home. Here are instructions for an easy, cute craft to light up your season.
Supplies needed:
∙Battery-powered tealight candles (often sold in twos at the Dollar Store)
∙Small pompoms
∙Colored pipe cleaners
∙Festive ribbon, scraps of material (I also used some old gloves, cutting the tips off to make stocking hats and scarves)
∙Black felt glued onto scrap cardboard
∙Black puff paint or a black Sharpie (I used the puff paint for the eyes and mouth; note this needs to dry overnight)
∙Orange Sharpie for coloring the light (if desired)
∙Twine for hanging the ornament
∙Hot glue gun
∙Scissors
Directions:
∙Color your “nose” (the light) orange. You can leave this white, if you wish. I used an industrial orange permanent marker I had to order on Amazon.
∙Using the black puff paint or a black Sharpie, make your eyes and mouth. If using puff paint, the directions say to let it dry at least four hours. I let mine dry overnight.
∙The rest is the creative process, and you can do what you want with your materials to make earmuffs (pipe cleaners and pom poms); top hats (I used the felt glued onto some thin cardboard and colored the edges and back with black Sharpie); stocking caps (as stated above, I used an old single glove for hats and scarves); fabric (which I used for bows and matching scarves); and all sorts of ribbons and flannel scraps for scarves. These will need to be carefully hot glued on. Make sure you don’t glue anything over your light switch on the back of your tealight.
∙When everything else is finished and dry, you can hot glue twine on the back to use as a hanger. Let dry well.
∙Hang your snowman up somewhere, flick the switch, and let these little snowmen and women light up your holiday season!
