ELK CITY — With the theme of “Livin’ The Good Ol’ Days,” Elk City Days are here again. The annual celebration is set for this weekend, Aug. 11-13.
Friday, Aug. 11, will start out with the Kiddies Parade: sign up at 4:30 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m., on Main Street by the post office. Following this, the Elk City 4-H kids will take participants on a gold panning journey at the Elk City School. A baseball game will round off the evening at the ballfield above the school at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, will feature the VFW Auxiliary Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the VFW Hall. The ping-pong ball drop is set for 9 a.m. at the airport. Note the Idaho Potato Truck will be in Elk City all day Saturday.
The VFW silent auction for the scholarship fund starts at 7 a.m., and will end at 5 p.m. Sign-ups for the Main Street parade, with grand marshals Bill and Sue Phillips leading the way, will begin at 10 a.m. on upper Main Street, with the parade starting at 11 a.m.
The Elk City Gang, led by Larry Marcum, will present the wild west melodramas at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. There is no cost, and this is located next to the post office on Main Street.
The sawdust scramble for kids is set to begin at noon, or directly following the parade, at the VFW. Chicken poop Bingo begins at 3 p.m.; get your numbers on Main Street following the parade. The American Legion logging show will start at 1 p.m. in front of the ambulance shed.
The Great American Bathtub Race is set for 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the Tom Simpson Memorial Pie Eating Contest. A kids’ water slide will be available from noon to 6 p.m. at the Tank Memorial Park.
The fun will close out Sunday, Aug. 13, with a cornhole tournament at Tank Memorial Park. There is a blind draw with sign-up at 9:30 a.m., and $50 added prize money.
Sponsors for Elks City Days include VFW Post 8311 and Auxiliary; American Legion Post 153; Framing Our Community; Elk City Area Alliance; Elk Creek Station and Café; Elk City General Store; and the Southfork Junction Lodge.
