Livewire Electric, owned by Kris Shears, is located in Cottonwood. Since 2007, Livewire Electric offers residential, commercial, and industrial electrical contracting and repair. Serving the Camas Prairie, Clearwater Valley, and LC Valley. Kris can be reached by phone at 208-962-3235, 208-507-0144.
P.O. Box 123 Cottonwood, ID 83522. E-mail: livewireelectric@mtida.net.
