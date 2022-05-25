For Idaho lieutenant governor, Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, current Dist. 7A Representative, lost in a three-way GOP race, receiving 42.57% of the total vote. Of her total 114,582 votes, Idaho County comprised 2.4% (2,740).

For Idaho governor, on the Libertarian ballot, Paul Sand of White Bird overcame John Dionne Jr., of Boise, 425 to 281. Sand will face off against Republican incumbent Brad Little, Chantyrose Davison (Constitution) and Stephen Heidt (Democrat) in the November election. Sand received six votes in Idaho County.

