RIGGINS — The Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and special Thanksgiving service, hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God and Salmon River Community churches, will be held Sunday, Nov. 20. Thanksgiving service and music will be first followed by Thanksgiving dinner at the Salmon River High School multipurpose room. The time will be announced soon. Everyone is invited to join for a day of fellowship and celebration. Turkey, ham, and potatoes and gravy will be provided; bring a side of vegetables, salads, rolls or desserts to complement the dinner.
Riggins Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge Street, is Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10-5. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information and to rent a space for $35 for an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Set up Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, 8-9:45 a.m.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It looks like a tropical theme. Space is limited; tickets will go on sale soon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.