After nearly 25 years of writing for the Free Press, it's safe to say that Lorie has fulfilled her dream of being a writer. But for Lorie, it isn’t just about the writing: She loves getting to know the people behind the stories. "I have held people’s hands while they told me the stories of their loved ones. I have cried with them. I have laughed with people while cradling their pets. I have held sick babies. All of that has been an honor."