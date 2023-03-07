WHITE BIRD — The weekend of March 18 and 19, Saturday and Sunday, will be a busy one indeed. As you are in town for the other events, be sure to stop by The Canyon House, where it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. There will be sales with 10 to 50% off on many items. The Lowe’s have been restocking the store with many new items. With a gift purchase of $20 or more, you will get a free gift. There will be free, homemade cookies to energize you while you shop. Put in your guess for the coin drawing, which will be held at 4 p.m. on March 19. Joaquin and Verna say thank you for all the community support over the last 20 years.
After stopping at The Canyon House, head on over to the White Bird Recreation District building where the Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its “March Artisan Sale,” March 18-19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com. The library will also be holding a bake sale on both days in conjunction with the arts and crafts show.
Also, on Sunday, March 19, is the annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s sausage and pancake feed at the IOOF Hall, which is sponsored by the White Bird American Legion post.
