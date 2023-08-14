1. What’s the best thing about your job?
The diversity of producers and segments of the industry I get to work with at local, state, regional and national levels. It’s exciting to be a part of conversations in each space and then tie it all together to share information and develop and expand programming of benefit to cattle producers.
2. What do you hope to offer Idaho County youth?
I hope to offer encouragement to be passionate about the agriculture industry and their role in it and recognize how important it is that our industry is positively represented for generations.
3. What’s the best thing about growing up in Idaho County?
The beauty of our landscape.
4. What are some of the most unique projects or programs U of I Extension-Grangeville has to offer?
I don’t know that our programming is necessarily unique by comparison to the type of programming being done in other county extension offices in regard to how we each work to serve our communities. I suppose it’s unique in that we tailor it based on community and constituent needs. But I do feel confident the Idaho County Extension team is very dedicated to the programming we offer being high quality and seen as a valuable resource for our community.
5. What do you hope to accomplish during the year?
I feel pretty accomplished so far in the success of Regional Beef Schools, 2023 Three Rivers Grazing Conference, great participation from our area youth at several 4-H Livestock educational events, industry support for Farm and Forest Fair, and several of our local young cattle producers participating in the 2023 Young Cattlemen’s Conference. At this point I’m looking forward to getting to work with my great teammates, Jill and Stephanie, during Idaho County Fair and begin planning for 2024!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.