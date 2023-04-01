GRANGEVILLE — Meranda Small has come full circle.
Born in Oregon and returning to Idaho as a toddler with her parents, Rick and Lisa Hazelbaker, Small grew up on the family’s wheat farm outside of town. She spent her childhood years growing and working on the farm and participating in Idaho County 4-H.
Now, she is in an office space that formerly housed one of her 4-H mentors as a child. Small is the new University of Idaho-Idaho County Extension agent, taking the place of retiring agent Jim Church. She began her job in 2022.
“I’m really excited to be here and continue to serve the area cattle producers and farmers,” Small smiled.
She graduated from Grangeville High School in 2004, took a year off to travel internationally, then went on to attend Blue Mountain Community College. There, she studied agriculture production.
“The program there gave me a great deal of confidence,” she said, and she later went on to finish hers at the University of Idaho.
She said she knew halfway through college she would like to become an extension agent.
“I had a good example here with Jim, of course, and I liked the idea of helping agriculture people meet their goals and to help educate them about valuable practices and industry trends,” she said. “Growing up on a farm, I was acutely aware of the hardships families endure,” she said. “I also completely understood the proud heritage in the generations of family operation. It’s important to see this population achieve success.”
She earned her master’s degree in agriculture education and extension, and then she spent the next seven years as an extension agent in Eastern Idaho.
Small easily acknowledges she is not always the teacher.
“I have learned so much from the people I’ve worked with and the producers, farmers and ranchers,” she said. “It’s an incredible learning experience. I also hope I am able to pass on knowledge of value at the same time.”
She said she has enjoyed the 4-H program her whole life, as a participant and now as an extension agent, and someday her own children will be in the program.
“Idaho County has a vibrant program and I look forward to helping with it any way I can,” she said. “As a past participant, I understand the pain of not making weight at the fair, the difficulties in caring for your animal and being upset to let go of your animal at the time of the auction.”
Small and her husband, Wyatt, who grew up on a feedlot in Oregon, made the decision to move back to Grangeville about a year ago to work more closely with the cattle herd they had begun years before. They moved to the family homestead farm and work there with her parents.
The Smalls have brought another generation to the family farm, as well, with son, Easton, who is in first grade, and daughter, Finlee, who is in pre-K.
“We’re happy for our kids to be living here, close to their grandparents and in a tight-knit community,” she said.
Small said she is passionate about many aspects of her job, including being involved with the Young Cattleman’s Conference, delivering information to ensure calves are ready to make the transition from ranch to feedlot, providing Beef Quality Assurance training, and being a quality resource for information and networking as needed.
“My dad always impressed upon me that you’re blessed if you can make a living doing what you love,” Small said. “And that’s definitely where we are. We love our lifestyle and where we get to live.”
Aside from Small and her family and her parents on the farm, her sister, Taylor, and brother, Carter — although they both live in the Boise area — come home to help and have a hand in the property’s endeavors.
“It’s a multigenerational operation for sure,” she said. “It’s good to have my kids running around and doing some of the same things I did when I was growing up there.”
Small invites the public to stop in and say hi (“Although I do plan to spend as much time as possible out in the field, so maybe you want to call first,” she smiled) or feel free to contact her with questions. Her office is located on the main floor of the Idaho County Courthouse, room 3. Call 208-983-2667 or email msmall@uidaho.edu.
