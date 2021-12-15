The family and friends of Bob and Carol Vernay wish them congratulations on their 50th wedding anniversary! “They have accomplished so much together throughout the years, and continue to do so, with an inspirational love and commitment to each other,” they said.
Bob and Carol are the owners of Sweet Pines Alpacas, a “retirement project,” in Craigmont, Idaho. He, a mechanic for more than 50 years, sold his auto and RV repair shop a decade ago. He now has endless projects around the ranch to keep him busy. She retired from her successful career of 35 years as a laboratory systems manager with a major health care provider. She now keeps the alpaca business running smoothly, which includes supplying their ranch store with her beautiful woven, felted, and knitted creations. Their daughter, Brandy Henson and her husband, Chad (fish hatchery assistant manager), live in Riggins, Idaho. Their son, Bryan Vernay, serves his community as a deputy sheriff in Southern California.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.