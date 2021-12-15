Elwyn and Dixie Johnson

Elwyn and Dixie Johnson, of Grangeville, Idaho, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. They were married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 1961. He was a pharmacist and owned Irwin Drug until retiring in 2006. She was an ELS teacher in several European countries. They have two daughters and two sons, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Elwyn enjoys golfing and reading, Dixie enjoys gardening and skiing, and both like to travel. They divide their time between Grangeville and McCall. Their children hosted a family reunion on the Washington seacoast in June.

