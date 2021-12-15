Elwyn and Dixie Johnson, of Grangeville, Idaho, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. They were married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 1961. He was a pharmacist and owned Irwin Drug until retiring in 2006. She was an ELS teacher in several European countries. They have two daughters and two sons, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Elwyn enjoys golfing and reading, Dixie enjoys gardening and skiing, and both like to travel. They divide their time between Grangeville and McCall. Their children hosted a family reunion on the Washington seacoast in June.
