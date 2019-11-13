Larry and Patty Arnzen were married Nov. 22, 1969, at St. Anthony’s Church in Greencreek, Idaho, by Father Victor Lustig.
Larry and Patty have farmed in the Cottonwood area all their 50 years of marriage. Together they have raised three children, Brendan, Cheryl, and Cindy, on their farm two miles east of Cottonwood.
He is a true farmer at heart, a dawn to dusk farmer! He loved the challenges of farming. He enjoys working with his black Angus cattle and raising pigs for 20 years. This kept him busy. He was a road commissioner for Cottonwood Highway District, served on the Idaho County Fair Board, and was active in St. Mary’s Parish.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of their three children. She enjoyed the children’s activities and helped coach summer sports. She worked for Gem Builders for 22 years as a bookkeeper. She spends her time volunteering at the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s and is active in her church guild.
Larry and Patty were 4-H leaders for the Greencreek Active Workers and were grand marshals for the 2002 Idaho County Fair. They enjoy their yard, garden, and flowers. Together they built a beautiful waterfall in their backyard. They take pride in their farm and home. They love their grandsons and spend as much time as possible watching them play football, baseball, and lacrosse.
Their children are hosts to an open house Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the Greencreek Community Hall. They invite friends and family to spend the afternoon with them. Your presence is our gift.
