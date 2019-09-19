Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 20, are Bill and Carla Carpenter of Grangeville, Idaho.
The couple wed in Bend, Ore., in 1969, had two children, and later moved and made their home in Grangeville. Fifty years later, they are still going strong and are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren.
