Anniversary: DeArmond - 65 years

Charlotte Jungert and Don DeArmond were married in the Community Church (which her father helped build) in Cottonwood, Idaho, on June 20, 1954.
He started farming with his father and farmed until 2003 when he retired.
They have put together a family museum, which they enjoy sharing. He restores old Caterpillar and John Deere tractors. They are charter members of Chapter 14, ACMOC, the worldwide Caterpillar Club.
They are active members of the Grangeville Christian Church.
The DeArmonds have four children: Clark DeArmond of Encintas, Calif.; Brent DeArmond of Boise; Susie Hales of Ogden, Utah; and Vonda Hall of Grangeville. They have five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
They are celebrating with family this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.