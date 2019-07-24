Anniversary: Kuester -- 60 years

Fred and Lena Kuester of Kamiah, Idaho, will celebrate 60 years of marriage this August. Friends and family are invited to a lunch at the Kamiah Senior Center, 145 Maple Street, on Saturday, Aug. 3. Lunch will be served from noon-3 p.m.
In lieu of gifts, donations to the Gideons would be greatly appreciated. Such gifts would provide free scriptures for worldwide distribution. Monetary gifts may be sent to the Gideons at P.O. Box 371, Grangeville, ID 83530.
