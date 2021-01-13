Guy Michael Carlson (Mick) and Gail Lorraine Brannan were married Dec. 30, 1956, in Grangeville, Idaho. He had been at sea on the Navy USS Roanoke 145, a light cruiser touring the Pacific, when their wedding date was set. As the ship pulled into Long Beach, Calif., he, who was close to the end of his stint, was required to man the ship while other crew members took their furlough first. He was going to miss his own wedding. A neighbor on Salmon River just happened to know how to get in contact with the Secretary of the Navy and gave him a call on the couple’s behalf. The groom was still a week late for the original date, but made it in time for their second choice.
The couple, who are the owners and operators of Carlson Livestock, raised sheep and cattle on the Big Salmon River most of their married life. They currently reside in Riggins. The couple’s two children, Carmen Kim (Paul Magart), of Murphy, Idaho, and Guy M. (Cindy), of Riggins, blessed them with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
When asked why they wanted to make their anniversary announcement at 64 years instead of waiting for the milestone 65th, the reply was, “Well, it is 2020.” Enough said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.