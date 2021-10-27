Ed and Linda Hinds of Grangeville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Lewiston.

Ed Hinds and Linda Pfiffner were married Oct. 30, 1971, in Grangeville.

She was employed for 10 years by Wickes Forest Industries, and has been working for the U.S. Forest Service in Grangeville for more than 40 years.

He worked for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, and then for 13 years at the U.S. Forest Service. He retired in 2010 from the Idaho Department of Lands, but still works with incident management teams on all risk incidents, such as fires and hurricanes.

Her hobbies include sewing, quilting and working in the garden, while he likes hunting and fishing, and meeting daily for coffee with his friends. Together, they enjoy traveling and riding four-wheelers.

The couple has three daughters: Marsha (Mike) Moehrle; Eraka Hinds; and Lori Hinds; and two grandsons, Carson and Chase Moehrle.

