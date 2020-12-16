Jack and Lorene (Smith) Lees will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. They married at her parents’ home in Pollock, Idaho, and have spent their entire married life in Idaho. They worked in logging in Riggins, farmed in Southern Idaho at Rupert, then were back to the Salmon River country where Jack worked ranching, then logging, and Lorene worked for the Pollock Post Office. After almost 30 years at Pollock, they moved just outside of White Bird to Deer Creek where they have lived for the last 15 years, enjoying the elk and deer herds as well as turkeys and various wildlife from their deck. Together they raised their three daughters, Debbie Widmier, Tammie Walters and Lynn Cook. The couple has 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They enjoy spending time with their family and attending the great-grandchildren’s activities as often as possible.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.