Jack and Lorene (Smith) Lees will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. They married at her parents’ home in Pollock, Idaho, and have spent their entire married life in Idaho. They worked in logging in Riggins, farmed in Southern Idaho at Rupert, then were back to the Salmon River country where Jack worked ranching, then logging, and Lorene worked for the Pollock Post Office. After almost 30 years at Pollock, they moved just outside of White Bird to Deer Creek where they have lived for the last 15 years, enjoying the elk and deer herds as well as turkeys and various wildlife from their deck. Together they raised their three daughters, Debbie Widmier, Tammie Walters and Lynn Cook. The couple has 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They enjoy spending time with their family and attending the great-grandchildren’s activities as often as possible.
