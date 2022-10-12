Mike and Tonda Mager photo

Mike and Tonda Mager.

 Contributed photo

Mike and Tonda Mager of Grangeville, Idaho, are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They have two children: Jody Keeler (Rick) of Grangeville, and Bill Keeger (Klay) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and three grandchildren. They were the owners of M6 Ranch and are now retired.

