A 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Doug and Brenda McRoberts will be held at the Grangeville Eagles Hall on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m.
They were married May 15, 1971, in Orofino, Idaho, and were the owners and operators of Camas Lanes Bowling Alley in Grangeville for 28 years. They enjoy everything bowling, from local leagues and tournaments to state and national events.
They have two children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and enjoy spending as much time as they can with family.
