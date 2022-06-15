Ronald and Donna Murray photo

Ronald and Donna Murray.

 Contributed photo

Congratulations to Ronald and Donna (Walczak) Murray of Cottonwood, Idaho who will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 20. They are enjoying the retired life of traveling and being with their grandchildren and family.

They are parents of two daughters: Melissa Smith (husband, Kishnai Smith) of Yuba City, Calif., and Erin Weckman (husband, Gene Weckman) of Grangeville, Idaho; they have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They call 50 years the Golden Anniversary; the two of you shine like gold and are great examples of what a marriage should be.

