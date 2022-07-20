Manuel and Robin (Claussen) Quintal of Clearwater, Idaho, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on July 24, 2022.
The couple has two children: Jenny and Carl Olsen of Clearwater and Mike and Suzi Quintal of Grangeville, Idaho, and eight grandchildren.
The celebration will be held at 3 p.m., July 24, at South Fork Campground Group Site. Feel free to stop by and offer your congratulations and eat some barbeque. No gifts.
