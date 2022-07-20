Manuel and Robin (Claussen) Quintal

Manuel and Robin (Claussen) Quintal.

 Contributed photo

Manuel and Robin (Claussen) Quintal of Clearwater, Idaho, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on July 24, 2022.

The couple has two children: Jenny and Carl Olsen of Clearwater and Mike and Suzi Quintal of Grangeville, Idaho, and eight grandchildren.

The celebration will be held at 3 p.m., July 24, at South Fork Campground Group Site. Feel free to stop by and offer your congratulations and eat some barbeque. No gifts.

