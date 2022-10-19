Fred and Deb Smith photo

Fred and Deb Smith (Cummings) of Grangeville, Idaho, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Oct. 28. They are both retired and enjoy spending time with their daughter, Christy Creutzberg (husband Bill) of Lewiston, Idaho; son Fred Smith, Jr. (wife Leslie) of Grangeville; and son Troy Smith (wife Melissa), also of Grangeville; as well as their 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will celebrate the occasion together at a private event.

