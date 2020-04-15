GRANGEVILLE -- Rod and Joyce Vessey of Grangeville will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married April 18, 1970.
They are parents to Valeria (Ryon) Robinett and Shelley (Jeremy Von Bargen) Vessey. They also have two grandchildren.
“Happy 50th anniversary with love from Val and Shelley, and family & friends. Congratulations!”
