Curtis and Amber Nuxoll of Ferdinand, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Abby Jeannette Nuxoll was born Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, three ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She joins a sister, Ava Nuxoll, 5, and brothers, Matthew Nuxoll, 3, and Adam Nuxoll, 1.
Grandparents are Archie and Monica Nuxoll of Cottonwood, Tom and Sherry Gehring of Keuterville, Idaho, and Ed and Sheri Holthaus of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Larry and Gladys Sonnen of Cottonwood; Delbert (Clem) and Jeannette Nuxoll of Keuterville (deceased); Marcus and Karen Uhlorn of Ferdinand (deceased); and Arnold and Thecla Holthaus of Cottonwood (deceased).
Baby Abby is named for her great-grandma, Jeannette Nuxoll.
