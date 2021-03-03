Sara Corder and Cody Vrieling are the parents of a baby daughter.
Ackley Grace Vrieling was born Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6:14 p.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, in Lewiston, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and 14.2 ounces and 20 inches long.
She joins sisters Paislee, 5, and Josie, 2.
Grandparents are John and Judi Vrieling, of Grangeville, Idaho; Rod and Julie Corder, of Orofino, Idaho; and Sonna Corder, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Great-grandparents are John Vrieling, of Grangeville; Merle Enloe Stewart, of Sitka, Alaska; and Fred and Ruby Stackpole, of Orofino.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.