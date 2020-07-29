William and Lynn Goeckner, of Keuterville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Ada Ann Goeckner was born Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, three ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She joins brothers, Quirt, 15; Eli, 13; Owen, 10; Dell, 7; and Jack, 2; and sisters, Tess, 9; and Lena, 4.
Grandparents are Joyce and the late Wayne Goeckner, and Tim and Della Gehring, all of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Audrey Uhlenkott and Jim Gehring, both of Cottonwood.
