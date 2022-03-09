Corey and Whitney Schaeffer, of Ferdinand, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Adaline Josephine Schaeffer was born on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and was 21 inches long.

She joins a brother, Lincoln James Schaeffer.

Grandparents are Scott and Michelle Schaeffer, of Ferdinand; Dennis and Brenda Anderson, of Lewiston, Idaho; Bill and Darcy Dansereau, of Emmett, Idaho.

