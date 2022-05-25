Lane and Kayleen Pilant of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Adalynn Marie Pilant was born on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed 10 pounds and seven ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
She joins a sister, Avery.
Grandparents are Mike and Amanda Pilant of Grangeville; and Chad and Gail Iowe of Craigmont, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Joaquin and Verna Lowe of White Bird, Idaho; Wanda Pilant of Grangeville; and Sue Atkinson of Lewiston, Idaho.
