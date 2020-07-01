Tyler and Myrissa Higgins, of Nezperce, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Adalynne Grace Higgins.
She was born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho, Thursday, June 18, 2020. She weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are David and Mellisa Gates of Grangeville; John and Alissa Bentley of Grangeville; and Steve and Mary Higgins of Kamiah, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.