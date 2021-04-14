Kyle and Kristi Holthaus, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Addison Alma Holthaus was born on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
She joins brother, Kolt Holthaus, 3.
Grandparents are Ed and Jackee Poxleitner, of Keuterville, Idaho, and Roger and Alica Holthaus, of St. Maries, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Alice Nau, of Lewiston, Idaho, and Bill Kinzer and Shannon Hibbard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.